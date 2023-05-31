UDF, LDF bag 7 seats each in Kerala local body bypolls

Of the remaining seats, four were won by independent candidates and one by the BJP-led alliance NDA

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 31 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 16:18 ist
United Democratic Front logo. Credit: Twitter/@udfkerala

The Congress-led UDF opposition and the ruling LDF in Kerala bagged seven seats each in the local body by-elections held across the state, results of which were announced on Wednesday. The UDF and LDF each bagged 7 seats out of the total 19 local body wards in nine districts where by-elections were held a day ago. Of the remaining seats, four were won by independent candidates and one by the BJP-led alliance NDA.

However, both the LDF and NDA lost a seat each compared to their tally before the by-election, according to a statement released by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC). The SEC, in its release, also said the LDF got 7 seats out of which CPI(M) bagged 6 and CPI 1.

Read | BJP accuses Kerala govt of fiscal mismanagement

In the UDF, Congress got 6 seats, while Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) got one, it said. Prior to the by-elections in the 19 wards, LDF had 8 seats, UDF had 7, NDA 2, Janapaksha (secular) 1 and 2 were held by independent candidates, the release said.

