UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah wins Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya

United Democratic Party candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah on Saturday won the Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, defeating his nearest NPP rival by a margin of 3,422 votes, an election official said.

The two parties are partners of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance but fought the election as they could not reach an understanding for the May 10 poll.

The Congress came third with its nominee S Osborne Kharjana securing 1762 votes, while the Trinamool Congress and the BJP candidates got less than the NOTA's share of 272.

TMC nominee Stodingstar Thabah got 89 votes and BJP candidate Seraph Eric Kharbuki garnered just 40 votes.

UDP nominee secured 16,679 votes, garnering 51.86 per cent of votes polled, while National People's Party candidate Samlin Malngiang got 13,257.

"UDP candidate has won by 3,422 votes defeating the National Peoples' Party nominee," Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said

The election was necessitated as voting was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly polls in the northeastern state on February 27.

With the win, UDP’s strength in the 60-member assembly increased to 12. The NPP has 28 MLAs.

The BJP is also a part of the MDA government, and its two MLAs are members of the Conrad Sangma cabinet.

With the results, the ruling coalition will have a strength of 46 in the House.