Uma Bharti tests positive for Covid-19

Uma Bharti tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 07:22 ist
Uma Bharti. Credit: PTI

Former Union minister Uma Bharti tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

In a tweet, she said she was in Vande Mataram Kunj, between Haridwar and Rishikesh and in quarantine. She also urged those who came in contact with her to get tested for the virus.
 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uma Bharti
Coronavirus
COVID-19
BJP

What's Brewing

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Job searches in hospitality, tourism on rise since May

Job searches in hospitality, tourism on rise since May

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

Family pension rules eased for divorced daughters

Family pension rules eased for divorced daughters

 