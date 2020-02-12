Umesh Katti meets J P Nadda

BJP MLA Umesh Katti met party national president J P Nadda here on Wednesday and demanded he should be made a minister in the BS Yediyurappa headed cabinet.

Umesh Katti was learnt to have demanded that since he is senior-most MLA in the party, the organisation should consider his name.

Katti, who was accompanied by his brother Ex-MP Ramesh Katti during the meeting, reportedly requested the party president to consider his brother's name for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka will be vacant in June 2020.

Umesh Katti, who hails from Belagavi district, earlier openly said that he is keen on joining the Yediyurappa cabinet as he has all "qualification" for the post.

Speaking to media persons Umesh Katti said, “I met Nadda to congratulate him for becoming the national president. It is left to the party to make me as the minister. If they want, they can make me as the Chief Minister also.”

When asked whether his brother is aspiring for Rajya Sabha member, he said, "I and my brother have a different political path. We never made such demands during our today's meeting.”

Sources said that during the meeting, Nadda learnt to have assured Umesh Katti that he would ensure that Yeddiyurappa inducts him during the next cabinet reshuffle, which is likely to take place in June-July.

Another ex MLA and senior BJP leader C P Yogeshwar, who was also lobbying for join Yeddiyurappa cabinet, also in the national capital. Though sources said that Yogeshwar met Nadda, he claimed he did not meet any central leaders in Delhi.