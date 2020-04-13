'Uncooperative' conduct of Congress puts a question mark on Opposition party's relevance: BJP

Accusing the Congress of playing a "negative" role in the Modi government's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the BJP said on Monday the "uncooperative" conduct of the opposition party has put a question mark on its relevance.

Asserting that the government has taken a number of relief measures to help different sections of the society --farmers, industrialists, the salaried, poor and women-- BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the Congress is far removed from the truth and is "misleading" the public.

The Congress should shun this "lowly politics" and cooperate with the government, he said, claiming that the party has not done anything in this regard.

"India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a leading saviour of humanity in these trying times of the global pandemic caused by coronavirus", he said, and alleged that the Congress' attitude is not only negative but also the non-cooperative approach of its leaders has put a question mark on party's relevance.

The Congress on Monday had urged the prime minister to announce a financial package of at least 5 to 6 per cent of India's GDP to ensure economic recovery post the COVID-19 lockdown.

The opposition party also demanded that the Central government pays all pending dues to states to enable them to fight the coronavirus outbreak, besides also giving each of them a special economic package.

Rudy asserted the government under Modi has been taking measures to help different sections of society, and the BJP too has been working to provide food and masks, besides other relief materials to the poor.

The government has also made available free ration, given financial package and also supplied free LPG connections to the poor, he said.