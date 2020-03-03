UNHRC maintains a shameless silence on worse than animal treatment meted out to non-Muslims in Pakistan: VHP

The unprecedented move of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act has kicked up a row with Vishwa Hindu Parishad raising “worse than animals treatment meted out to non-Muslims” in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to counter it and Congress blaming Modi government for the “mess”.

The social media evoked mixed reactions with some demanding a ‘huge fine’ by the Supreme Court on UNHRC for filing this petition, some questioning why the organization did not do in Muslim countries and many finding fault with the central government for the situation to reach to such a pass.

VHP’s International Working President Alok Kumar expressed that the UNHRC had not yet noticed any human rights violation of minorities in Pakistan & other dictatorial countries, holding that it has no rights to intervene in the sovereign rights and internal affairs of our country.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal was acerbic in his criticism asking why the UNHRC “keeps mum when Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists cry for help” but suddenly jumps on to threaten Bharat the even we when we “allow” the victims to live a peaceful life here.

“The UNHRC, which maintains a shameless silence on worse than animal treatment being meted out to non-Muslims in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has got in pain over Indian citizenship,” Bansal wondered asking the organization to “mind its business” in these three Muslim countries “where the human rights of minorities are persistently in danger.”

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who is political secretary to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, while describing the UNHRC petition as “unwarranted interference”, also put the blame on the doors of Modi dispensation asking “but who is to blame for this mess? The Government of India for creating a window for such interference by enacting a law which breaches global standards on human rights.”

Congress, which has passed a resolution in its apex decision making body CWC against Citizenship Amendment Act, has generally refrained from being prominently seen at anti-CAA protest sites or leading any public agitation on the matter.

Latching on the development, the Congress Twitter handle on Tuesday trained guns on the government “today the United Nations is seeking answers from us in our court itself. The rigidity of the BJP has created a path to shame for Indians at the international level.”

The BJP has for long repeatedly targetted Congress for taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations. Former BJP chief Amit Shah had recently said Nehru’s “mistake” of taking Kashmir issue to the UN was “bigger than the Himalayas”.