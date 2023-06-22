Uninvited Mayawati wary of Opposition meeting in Patna

At a time when at least 18 parties are coming together to discuss Opposition unity for the 2024 elections, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday struck a discordant note saying that the meeting was all about joining hands than hearts, and their "attitude" does not seem "serious" when it comes to winning Uttar Pradesh, which is crucial to their plans.

Her comments, against the backdrop of now-denied reports that BSP is keen to strike a deal with the Opposition, came as she is not invited to the meet. Opposition leaders, however, claim that the BSP has "made it clear that the party will not be part of any alliance" and has never been part of the joint Opposition programmes in the recent past.

Mayawati took to Twitter to find fault with the Patna exercise saying it would have been better if the parties had tried to instil confidence among people by espousing their clear intentions. "How long will 'Muh me Ram bagal mein churi' (speaking praise on face and stabbing in the back) last?" she said.

Read | Leaders to meet in Patna to prepare ‘first draft’ of Opposition unity but Kejriwal issues a threat at last minute

She was particularly unhappy with the way the Opposition parties are strategising on UP, which sends a crucial 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The former UP Chief Minister said that it does not seem from their "attitude" that they are "serious about their objective in the north Indian state.

"Eighty Lok Sabha seats in UP are said to be the key to electoral success, but it does not seem from the attitude of the opposition parties that they are serious and truly concerned about their objective here. Without the right priorities, will the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections here really bring about the necessary change?" she asked.

Mayawati said it is clear from the condition of the 'bahujans' in the country, who are suffering from price rise, poverty, unemployment, backwardness, illiteracy, ethnic hatred, communalism and violence, that the Congress and the BJP are "incapable" of implementing the "humanistic, egalitarian" Constitution framed by B R Ambedkar.

Mayawati was critical of the priorities of the parties, alleging that they were not raising issues of common people, and added, "in such a scenario, the meeting called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is more of joining hands than hearts."

The Opposition parties and BSP have kept each other at a distance for the past couple of years. The Mayawati-led party, which had participated in a series of Opposition protests in Parliament, has of late not attended any floor strategy meetings of the Opposition and has been taking a pro-government stand on legislations.

Read | Nitish Kumar monitors preparations for mega Opposition meet

However, with Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, there are attempts from both sides to find a middle path but no forward movement has been achieved so far.

Earlier this week, there were reports about BSP’s Telangana leadership holding talks with a Congress leader and possibilities of extending electoral cooperation to four state polls. However, BSP immediately denied any such plans.

BSP was in alliance with Samajwadi Party and Congress in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the last decade.