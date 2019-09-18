Union Cabinet bans e-cigarettes: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the Union Cabinet has given approval to ban e-cigarettes.

It means the production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned.

"Reports say that there are some who are probably getting into the habit of e-cigarettes as it seems cool. It is believed that there are more than 400 brands, none of which is manufactured yet in India. And they come in over 150 flavours," Sitharaman said.

DH had earlier reported that the Union Health Ministry had moved a proposal to the Union Cabinet to ban the sale of e-cigarettes that are gaining popularity among youth.