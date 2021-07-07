Cabinet, Council of Ministers likely to meet tomorrow

Union Cabinet, Council of Ministers likely to meet on Thursday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:28 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a group photograph with the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI photo

The Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers are likely to meet on Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a major expansion and reshuffle of his ministers.

It is usual for the prime minister to convene meetings of the Union Cabinet as well as the Council of Ministers after a reshuffle or expansion exercise.

Read | Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet and their portfolios

The two meetings would be held back-to-back Thursday evening, sources said.

Last week, the prime minister had chaired meetings of the Cabinet and the Council of Ministers. The Council had discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic with the PM asking the ministers to create an environment where people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get themselves vaccinated.

