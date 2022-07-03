Union government using agencies to insult opponents: Yashwant Sinha

Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha accused the Union government of using investigating agencies to 'insult' their political opponents rather than investigating any wrong-doing.

"The (Union) government is misusing the agencies of the government such as Enforcement Directorate, CBI etc to fix political opponents. Never before did it cross our minds ever that agencies of government can be used against political opponents. It has become common practice now," he said.

He was briefing reporters following a meeting with the Congress Legislature Party held Sunday, seeking support for the Presidential elections. The developments which occurred in Maharashtra recently, in Karnataka in the past and in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh are before us, he said, referring to the forced defection or poaching of MLAs to topple governments. "Is this democracy? This is an insult to the mandate of the people," Sinha said.

The former Finance and External Affairs minister came down hard on the criticism levelled against the Supreme Court following its recent observations while hearing the Nupur Sharma case. The judiciary is being abused in the social media. This is an unprecedented and sad development. There cannot be an atmosphere where one judgement of the Court is welcomed while the other receives brickbats, he said.

'Rubber-stamp Rashtrapathi'

Sinha also dared his opponent Droupadi Murmu to affirm that she would serve impartially and restrain the central government from "undemocratic practices like 'Operation Kamal'" if elected President.

"India needs a Rashtrapathi who serves as the impartial custodian of the Constitution and not as a silent or rubber-stamp Rashtrapathi," he said. Murmu should also affirm that she will not hesitate to restrain the central government if it "aids and abets outrageously undemocratic practices like 'Operation Kamal', which was used to destabilise Opposition-ruled governments."

Commenting on the textbook row in Karnataka, Sinha accused the government of attempting to communalise the minds of the young generation by introducing a new school curriculum coloured by the ruling party's ideological agenda.

To a question on whether he would meet JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, Sinha said that he would not meet during the current phase of his tour seeking support from non-BJP parties.