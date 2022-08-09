Ashwini Choubey slams Nitish as 'opportunistic'

Union minister Ashwini Choubey slams Nitish as 'opportunistic'

Asked about Kumar's immenent tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Choubey said, 'Vinaash kaal vipreet buddhi' (when doom approaches, one loses wisdom)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Aug 09 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 17:27 ist
Ashwini Choubey, Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI

BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday accused Nitish Kumar of being "opportunistic" and said those "betraying" Bihar want to create obstacles in its development.

He made the remarks at the airport here while heading to Patna to take part in a BJP core group meeting this evening to take stock of the evolving political situation in the wake up of a break-up with ally Janata Dal (United).

"The BJP does not suppress anyone, does not betray anyone. Those people betraying Bihar want to create obstacles in its development. The development of Bihar has been a priority for us from Atal Bihari Vajpayee government to the Modi government," Choubey told a TV channel.

"Despite having lesser seats, we made him (Kumar) chief minister. He has deceived the people twice. He is suffering from arrogance," the BJP leader said.

Asked about Kumar's immenent tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Choubey said, "Vinaash kaal vipreet buddhi" (when doom approaches, one loses wisdom).

"Where is the talk of zero tolerance on corruption. He is opportunistic, he keeps looking for opportunities. This is my personal opinion," Choubey added

