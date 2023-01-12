Solution to Mahadayi water issue soon: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assures solution to Mahadayi water issue

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by the latter

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jan 12 2023, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 16:08 ist
Shekhawat in a tweet also said a delegation led by Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Credit: Twitter / @gssjodhpur

Amid the ongoing Mahadayi river water dispute between Goa and Karnataka, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said a solution to the issue would be worked out soon.

Shekhawat in a tweet also said a delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met him at his residence in Delhi on Thursday. Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river’s tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

Also Read | Goa delegation headed by CM Pramod Sawant meets Union minister Amit Shah over Mahadayi river diversion issue

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi river, as it passes through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

The Centre recently approved a Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams. The delegation led by CM Sawant had on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and urged for the immediate constitution of a water management authority to resolve the issue of diversion of the Mahadayi river water.

On Thursday, the delegation met Union minister Shekhawat in the national capital.

After the meeting, Shekhawat in a tweet said, “Goa chief minister had come to meet me at my Delhi residence along with other delegates. We discussed Mahadayi river water distribution issue. For sure, the solution to the issue would be worked out soon.”

Sawant on Wednesday said during the meeting with Union minster Shah, they urged for the immediate constitution of the "Mhadei Water Management Authority" and withdrawal of the DPR (of Karnataka) sanctioned by the Central Water Commission.

Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra have challenged the award by the inter-state water dispute tribunal in 2019 over sharing water of the Mahadayi river. The case is currently before the Supreme Court.

