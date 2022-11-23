Union Minister's nephew found dead; probe launched

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's nephew found dead; probe launched into the matter

Preliminary investigation suggests that he died by suicide and the police have launched a probe into the matter

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 23 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 14:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nand Kishore, a nephew of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, was found dead on Wednesday, with reports suggesting that he may have died by suicide.

According to the information received, Nand Kishore, who was working as a property dealer, allegedly hung himself in his house in Bigaria area of Dubagga, Lucknow.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he died by suicide and the police have launched a probe into the matter.

Kaushal Kishore represents the Mohanlalganj constituency in Parliament.

He is currently serving as the Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Kaushal Kishore was recently in the news when, while talking about the Shraddha Walkar murder case, he said that educated girls should not get into live-in relationships.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Suicide
India News

What's Brewing

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Argentina must look past Saudi trauma for shot at glory

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

 