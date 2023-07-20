Union Minister Kishan Reddy prevented by police from visiting Telangana housing project site

High drama prevailed here on Thursday as Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy along with other party leaders sat on the road after being stopped by police from proceeding to inspect a site of the BRS government's housing scheme for the poor.

Kishan Reddy sat on the road in Outer Ring Road miffed at being prevented from heading to the housing site.

"Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have a right to go anywhere in India," Kishan Reddy told Commissioner of Rachakonda Police D S Chauhan who tried to persuade the Union Minister and other leaders to vacate the place.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗖𝗥 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝘁, 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗥𝗦 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝘁 Our fight will last until every homeless gets home in Telangana. Our fight will continue for the people’s… pic.twitter.com/TtrfKYnDGR — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 20, 2023

Kishan Reddy was later physically lifted by police and taken away from the place to a vehicle.

He had announced a plan to visit the state government's two bedroom housing site at Batasingaram here.

Kishan Reddy had earlier condemned the "house arrest" of BJP leaders by police in view of the planned visit to the two bedroom housing site.

"The house-arrest of @BJP4Telangana leaders ahead of the visit to the housing construction site at Batasingaram Village in R Rdist, Telangana is highly condemnable. It yet again exposes the tyrannical rule under BRS. High-handedness and muzzling of opposition voice has become the hallmark of KCR govt," Reddy tweeted on Thursday morning.

BJP sources said party MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLC Ramachandra Rao were among the leaders kept under house arrest.

The saffron party said a 60-member delegation led by Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, including present and former MLAs and MPs, are visiting Bata Singaram village to inspect the ongoing two-bedroom project today.