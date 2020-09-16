Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Union Transport Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself.

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

In a tweet, he said, "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my doctor. During the course of my check-up, I have been tested Covid-19 positive."

Gadkari is presently "doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all" and has isolated himself.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

He also asked people who came in contact with him to be careful and follow protocol.

A number of Union Ministers have tested positive for Covid-19 since August, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, Shripad Yesso Naik, Kailash Chaudhary, Krishan Pal Gujjar and Suresh Angadi were also tested positive for Covid-19.

After recovering from Covid-19, Shah was admitted twice to AIIMS. He is still in AIIMS where he was admitted on Saturday night for the second time with the hospital authorities claiming that he was asked to come for a check-up before the Parliament's Monsoon Session that started earlier this Monday.

He has not attended the Monsoon Session while there was no health update from AIIMS about Shah's health except one on Sunday.

The MHA has not responded to the media queries for an update on Shah's health till late Wednesday night.