Union minister Puri, 9 others elected unopposed to RS

Union minister Puri, nine others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Eight of them belonged to the BJP while one each from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 02 2020, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 18:08 ist
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and nine others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Eight of them belonged to the BJP while one each from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said.

Besides Puri, those elected to the upper house of Parliament are BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP's Ramji Gautam, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hardeep Singh Puri
BJP
Samajwadi Party
BSP
Rajya Sabha

What's Brewing

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 