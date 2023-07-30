Unique photo-op will happen in Pune, says Uddhav Thackeray on PM Modi's visit

Days before PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray said that it will be a unique photo-op when the prime minister shares the dais with “gaddars” and “bhrashtacharis”.

Thackeray likened the BJP to a Hindi song - Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa - referring to the way it was “breaking parties”.

In Pune, on August 1, Modi will receive the coveted Lokmanya Tilak National Award named after Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak (July 23, 1856 – August 1, 1920), the revolutionary freedom fighter and nationalist.

Also Read | Uddhav calls Centre 'Dhritarashtra' over Manipur women paraded naked viral video

The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust President Deepak Tilak had recently announced the award will be conferred on August 1, which is the 103rd death anniversary of Tilak. This will be the 41st edition of the award.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has been invited to the award ceremony as the chief guest.

Others who are expected to be present include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The reference of Thackeray, a former chief minister, is to the presence of CM Shinde and Ajit Pawar on the dais. “It is going to be a unique event…who all will set next to him (Modi)…. “gaddars” (traitors) and whom he has called “bhrashtacharis” (corrupt),” Thackeray said on Saturday addressing a Hindi-speaking party workers’ meeting at the Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane, which is considered the bastion of Shinde.

“Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena share a great bond with the people of Thane,” he said.

Thackeray was accompanied by senior leaders - including Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare, who represent Thane.