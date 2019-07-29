Unnao: Opposition pounds on BJP

The Opposition on Monday pounded on the BJP and the party-led Uttar Pradesh government following the road accident in which a rape survivor was critically injured and two others, including a witness in the case, were killed, saying the accused BJP MLA still continues to be in the saffron party.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly as Opposition raised the issue as MPs from Congress, BSP, APP, Trinamool Congress, SP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD and DMK among others demanded to suspend the business of the House to discuss the matter.

Congress and BSP demanded that the Supreme Court should take cognizance of the accident with BSP chief Mayawati seeing a

"conspiracy" in the accident in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused.

Leading the Opposition charge, outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked whether the government has no moral duty towards its citizens "anymore or was that never on its agenda anyway".

"So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates. She herself lies grievously wounded in the hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the BJP State Government has the audacity to run a fear-free Uttar Pradesh campaign?" she tweeted.

CPI(M) General Secretary also touched upon the BJP flagship programme. "Beti Bachao (Save the girl child)! This slogan is a grim warning in this context, which involves a BJP lawmaker and party's state government. This is the reality of BJP's policies towards women," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the incident as "very unfortunate" and demanded that a high-level enquiry committee should be formed to look into it. "Everyday incidents of lynching are taking place. The fascist rule is going on in the country. The prime minister should look after the country," Banerjee, also Trinamool Congress chief, said.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy and a mockery of rule of law. How can any civilised society allow such state-sponsored barbarism?"

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal met the rape survivor at a Lucknow hospital where she has been admitted after the accident and said she should be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment as she is "critical".

The National Commission for Women on Monday urged the Uttar Pradesh police to ensure a free, fair and speedy probe. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said a team of the Commission will visit the victim and her family members on Tuesday.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had received notices for suspending the business of the House to discuss the issue from CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and AAP, which he disallowed. He, however, allowed SP leader Ramgopal Yadav to raise the issue.

Yadav alleged it was an attempt was made to "kill" the survivor. He claimed the security personnel were not with her and had gone on leave while the registration plate of the truck involved in the accident was covered with grease.

As he raised the issue, MPs from Congress, BSP, APP, Trinamool Congress, SP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD and DMK were on the feet. Naidu said he has asked the Union Home Minister to take note of the matter but protesting members did not yield. Following this, the Chairman adjourned the House till noon.