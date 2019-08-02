Unnao rape accused MLA's arms license to be cancelled

Facing flak for "shielding" its rape accused lawmaker, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday decided to cancel the arms license of Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, 15 months after he was charged with the crime.

He who booked for conspiracy after a truck smashed into the car on Sunday, killing two aunts of the rape victim and seriously wounding her

According to the sources here, Senger possessed a rifle, a single barrel gun and a revolver.

"The licenses will be cancelled... the process for the same has already been put in motion and necessary orders will be issued shortly," said a senior district official in Unnao, about 60 kms from here.

Sources said that the local police had recommended cancellation of the arms licenses of Senger immediately after he was charged with raping the teen but the government did not take any action on the same, allegedly under pressure by the lawmaker.

Police sources also said that the CBI, which was investigating the "accident", would be questioning Senger in connection with the same and had sought his remand.

The driver and cleaner of the truck would also be taken on remand for questioning by the CBI, sources said.

The duo, according to the sources, have claimed innocence. "They have told the police that it was an accident... they said that they did not know the victim," a senior police official here said.

The driver said that he had blackened the number plates of the truck to avoid being caught by the financier as he had defaulted on repayment of the loan.

The condition of the victim, who was battling for life at the KG Medical University Hospital here, continued to be "critical". "She remains on life support," said a senior doctor.

He said that the victim had "multiple fractures" and that she had not yet regained consciousness.