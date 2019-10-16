Unprecedented drama in SC, lawyer tears documents

Unprecedented high drama was seen in the Supreme Court on Wednesday during the Ayodhya case hearing, when a senior advocate, representing Muslim sides, tore some papers inside the courtroom.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan created a flutter by his act of tearing map presented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha.

Singh, in his arguments, presented a book 'Ayodhya Revisited' by Kunal Kishore and map purportedly shown over there of the site.

This angered Dhavan, who tore it. He said the book can't be relied upon.

"This book was published in 1986. He cannot talk about it," Dhavan said.

The five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, told him to shred it further.

The bench, however, did not fail to show its annoyance by saying, "if this continues, we will close the proceedings and walk out."

"As per us, the arguments are over. We can just get up and walk out," the bench said.

"With great respect, I have not disturbed the decorum of the court," Singh responded.

The court, earlier at the outset, said it would wrap up hearing, which entered its 40th day, on Wednesday.