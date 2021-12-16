Akhilesh finally meets uncle Shivpal, alliance on cards

UP Elections: Akhilesh finally meets uncle Shivpal, alliance on cards

Akhilesh drove to Shivpal's residence, where the leaders held a discussion for about 45 minutes, reportedly after five years

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 16 2021, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 18:17 ist
Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan in discussion during a meeting in 2018. Credit: PTI File Photo

With the upcoming Assembly elections in focus, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav broke the ice with his uncle Shivpal Yadav on Thursday.

Akhilesh drove to Shivpal's residence, where the leaders held a discussion for about 45 minutes, indicating a definite rapprochement of sorts. The two had not met in the past five years even though they came face to face at a few family functions.

Although neither of them spoke to the media, sources said that they had discussed an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Shivpal's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) and agreed to the same.

Also Read — Yogi Adityanath accuses Samajwadi Party govt of casteism, nepotism

"The meeting was held without aides and in a cordial and emotional atmosphere. More such meetings will be held to work out the modalities in the coming days," a source said.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had been repeatedly asking the two leaders to mend fences before the elections.

Shivpal Yadav had, on several occasions, said that he was ready to even merge his party with SP provided his dignity and the respect of his supporters could be ensured.

Akhilesh Yadav had also maintained that he would have an alliance with his uncle but had avoided meeting or talking to him, setting off speculations about their relationship.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samajwadi Party
Shivpal Yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav
Indian Politics
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

 