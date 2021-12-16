UP Elections: Akhilesh finally meets uncle Shivpal, alliance on cards

With the upcoming Assembly elections in focus, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav broke the ice with his uncle Shivpal Yadav on Thursday.

Akhilesh drove to Shivpal's residence, where the leaders held a discussion for about 45 minutes, indicating a definite rapprochement of sorts. The two had not met in the past five years even though they came face to face at a few family functions.

Although neither of them spoke to the media, sources said that they had discussed an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Shivpal's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) and agreed to the same.

"The meeting was held without aides and in a cordial and emotional atmosphere. More such meetings will be held to work out the modalities in the coming days," a source said.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had been repeatedly asking the two leaders to mend fences before the elections.

Shivpal Yadav had, on several occasions, said that he was ready to even merge his party with SP provided his dignity and the respect of his supporters could be ensured.

Akhilesh Yadav had also maintained that he would have an alliance with his uncle but had avoided meeting or talking to him, setting off speculations about their relationship.