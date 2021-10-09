Govt handing bouquets to UP violence culprits: Akhilesh

UP govt handing bouquets to Lakhimpur violence culprits: Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the UP government of shielding the guilty, he again demanded the resignation of Ajay Mishra

Lucknow,
  Oct 09 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 15:32 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh Government over the handling of the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged it was giving "bouquet" to culprits instead of bringing them to book.

The opposition leader's remarks came barely a few hours after Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) formed in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ashish Mishra was supposed to appear before the police on Friday, but he did not do so. The Uttar Pradesh Police then issued a fresh notice asking him to appear before it by 11 AM on Saturday.

Also read: Lakhimpur violence a pre-planned conspiracy, allege farmers

Speaking to reporters here, Akhilesh Yadav alleged, "The way farmers were crushed, now preparations are on to crush the laws. This government has pulverised the Constitution.

"You have seen how a vehicle ran over farmers who were fighting for their rights. The guilty persons are yet to be caught. Instead of giving summons, a flower bouquet is being given. The summon is only in name, and (in reality) 'samman' (honour) is given."

The former UP chief minister said that officials including those in the local intelligence unit and administration must have had information that such an incident could occur.

Despite this, the farmers died, he said.

Also read: Ashish Mishra being interrogated by SIT

Accusing the UP government of shielding the guilty, he again demanded the resignation of Ajay Mishra from the Union Council of Ministers.

"The MoS had said that he had been an MP, MLA, but he had also been something else and was threatening the farmers.

"The government claims that it is a 'damdaar sarkaar'. Is the government only for the powerful and not for the farmers?

"In the coming time, the BJP will be wiped out," he warned.

The family members of the aggrieved persons want justice and punishment for the guilty. "The law of the country is being pulverised under the tyres of a jeep," he said. 

Akhilesh Yadav
India News
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Samajwadi Party

