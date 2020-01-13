UP minister threatens to bury CAA protesters alive

An Uttar Pradesh status rank minister threatened to bury those alive, who dared to raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the police has been given complete freedom to deal with the CAA protesters.

Speaking at a meeting, which was part of BJP's efforts to ''create awareness'' about the CAA on Sunday at Aligarh, Raghuraj Singh, who enjoyed the status of a minister of state, warned the protesters against taking to the streets and raising slogans. He further said that their (student protesters of AMU) future would be 'ruined'.

''Hamara paisa...desh ka paisa khakar ek percent beiman log...tum Modi-Yogi murdabad karoge?....Hum tumko jinda dafan kar denege,'' (This small fraction of dishonest people, who eat our money, the country's money, dare to raise slogans against Modi and Yogi. I will bury you alive), Singh, who was the chairman of the advisory committee in the state labour ministry, said in the presence of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Singh went further on his threat and accused the CAA protesters of taking money from mafia don Dawood Ibrahim. ''We will chop off your (protesters) tongue,'' he said.

''We (BJP) will not make any compromise on the CAA. The government will slap sedition charges on the protesters. They will not get bail,'' he added.

Singh's remarks came in the wake of large scale protests against the CAA by the AMU students in Aligarh. The protesters had raised slogans against Modi and Adityanath.

The state BJP leadership sought to distance itself from the remarks saying that Singh was not a minister and just an ordinary leader, though the fact was that he enjoyed the rank of MoS.