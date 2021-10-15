UP Violence Highlights: Kapil Sibal says Aryan Khan case meant to divert attention from Lakhimpur incident

Voicing dissatisfaction over the probe into the Lakhimpur violence case after the "red-carpet arrest" of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that a fair investigation is not possible till the minister is removed from his post. Ashish Mishra, alleged to be in one of the cars that mowed down the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, was arrested after 12 hours of questioning last week. A court here had granted three-day custody of Ashish to police. Stay tuned for more updates.
'Attention diverted' from Lakhimpur Kheri incident through Aryan Khan case: Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday alleged that attention was diverted from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident through the Aryan Khan drug case.
Members of farmers' body detained in Lucknow for trying to burn effigies of PM Modi, Shah
The Socialist Party (India) on Friday claimed some members of its farmers' wing were detained by police after they gathered here to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Home Ajay Mishra in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Body of man with wrist cut off found at farmers' protest site: Reports
A body of a young man was found tied to an overturned police barricade at the farmers' protest site on the Singhu border on October 15 with his wrist and legs chopped off, ANI reported.
Rakesh Tikait expresses displeasure over probe into Lakhimpur violence case
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation into the Lakhimpur violence case on Thursday and said the "red-carpet arrest" of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish has fuelled anger among protesting farmers.
BJP leader accuses Ajay Mishra of being behind Lakhimpur violence
BJP leader Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday accused Union minister Ajay Mishra of being behind the Lakhimpur violence and sought his sacking from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
