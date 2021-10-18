UP Violence highlights: 'Rail Roko' stir peaceful, farmers arrested at several places, claims Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The Saiyuki Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said 'Rail Roko' protests were held across the country to demand the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Barring stray protests at railway tracks at some places, the 'Rail Roko' stir failed to create any significant impact in the state.
4 more nabbed over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, total 10 arrests
The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday apprehended four more persons over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, taking the number of arrests in the episode to 10, said officials. Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the October 3 violence during a farmers’ protest in the Tikonia area of the district, with the incident snowballing into a major political controversy over the alleged involvement of a Union minister's son, who is among those arrested in the case. (PTI)
'Rail Roko' stir peaceful, farmers arrested at several places, claims Samyukt Kisan Morcha
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday claimed that their leaders were detained and arrested at several places during their six-hour 'rail roko' protest in which thousands of farmers peacefully participated to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The SKM warned that protests will be intensified further if "its demands for justice in Lakhimpur Kheri massacre are not met".
The umbrella body of farmer unions, spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, said more than 290 trains were reportedly affected and over 40 trains cancelled. (PTI)
Stray protests, no major impact of 'Rail Roko' in Uttar Pradesh
Barring stray protests at railway tracks at some places, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'Rail Roko' stir over Lakhimpur Kheri violence failed to create any significant impact in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
The farmers protested briefly at some places of the state. There was heavy police deployment in and around railway stations, but trains stopped briefly at few stations, railway officials said.
Trains were halted at Meerut and Greater Noida's Dankaur stations by the protesters, BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said. In Ghaziabad's Modinagar, they agitated in front of a goods train which had already reached its destination. (PTI)
'Rail roko' affects 130 locations in Northern Railway zone, hinders running of 50 trains
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'rail roko' protest on Monday over the Lakhimpur violence affected 130 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 50 trains, said its chief public relation officer (CPRO).
PM to inaugurate Kushinagar international airport on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to facilitate air travel requirements of Buddhist pilgrims in India, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.
"The inaugural flight will land at the Kushinagar airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka carrying 125 dignitaries and Buddhist monks," the ministry's statement noted.
Kushinagar is an international Buddhist pilgrimage centre where Lord Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. (PTI)
Guv Malik offers to mediate on farmers' MSP demand, also backs call for minister's resignation
Backing the protesting farmers on their demand for the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said he should have resigned immediately after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and does not deserve the post in any case.
Malik also said the BJP will not return to power unless the government listens to the farmers agitating over the agri laws, and asserted that he is ready to mediate if the Centre agrees to give legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
On the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Malik said the Union Minister of State for Home should have been asked to resign right after the Lakhimpur incident. (PTI)
Congress seeks dismissal of Mishra
The Congress, too, sought Mishra's dismissal and arrest. "We have extended our support to the agitation as we know that the investigation won't be neutral if Ajay Mishra continues to be a minister in the central cabinet," Congress MLA Suresh Routray claimed.
The legislator also demanded immediate withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. BJP leader and former MLA Pradip Purohit, on his part, said that the farmers' body should be held responsible for the death of people in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Daily commuters affected in Odisha
According to aRailway official, as many as 12 trains came to a halt at the stations in the state, causing problems for the daily commuters, even as the agitators refused to vacate the tracks. The trains were allowed to move only after the protesters left the stations, he said.
Senior CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "silence" on the UP violence and his cabinet minister's alleged role in the incident has fuelled anger among people.
‘Rail roko’ agitation by farmers disrupts train services in Odisha
Train services were on Monday affected in the East Coast Railway division of Odisha for around 30 minutes to one hour owing to the 'rail roko' agitation by farmers, demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence earlier this month.
The agitation call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella union of the farmers -- received support from the Congress, the Left and the AAP in Odisha. The SKM, which is spearheading the demonstration against the Centre's three farm laws, gave a call for the six-hour-long 'rail roko' across the country in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh that led to the death of eight people. (PTI)
Around 50 trains, 130 locations affected due to farmers agitation in Punjab and Haryana, says CPRO, Northern Railway, ANIreports.
As of now, 30 locations are affected and 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone: CPRO, Northern Railway on 'Rail roko' agitation
Farmers block train traffic in Punjab as part of 'rail roko' stir over Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Farmers in Punjab squatted on rail tracks on Monday morning as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'rail roko' protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Lucknow Police to tak action against participants of 'Rail Roko Andolan'
Lakhimpur incident: SKM to hold 'Rail Roko' on Oct 18 to demand dismissal, arrest of Union Minister
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said 'Rail Roko' protests will be held across the country on October 18 to demand the dismissal and arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with theLakhimpurKheri incident.
In a statement, the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, said "protests will only be intensified until justice is secured" in theLakhimpurKheri case.
