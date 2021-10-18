UP Violence Live: Around 50 trains, 130 locations hit due to farmers agitation in Punjab, Haryana, says CPRO

The Saiyuki Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said 'Rail Roko' protests will be held across the country on October 18 to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. Stay tuned for more updates.
Around 50 trains, 130 locations affected due to farmers agitation in Punjab and Haryana, says CPRO, Northern Railway, ANIreports.
As of now, 30 locations are affected and 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone: CPRO, Northern Railway on 'Rail roko' agitation
Farmers block train traffic in Punjab as part of 'rail roko' stir over Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Farmers in Punjab squatted on rail tracks on Monday morning as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'rail roko' protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Read more
Lucknow Police to tak action against participants of 'Rail Roko Andolan'
Lakhimpur incident: SKM to hold 'Rail Roko' on Oct 18 to demand dismissal, arrest of Union Minister
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said 'Rail Roko' protests will be held across the country on October 18 to demand the dismissal and arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with theLakhimpurKheri incident.
In a statement, the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, said "protests will only be intensified until justice is secured" in theLakhimpurKheri case.
Hello, welcome to Deccan Herald's live updates on UP violence. Stay tuned!