UP Violence Live: Around 50 trains, 130 locations hit due to farmers agitation in Punjab, Haryana, says CPRO

The Saiyuki Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said 'Rail Roko' protests will be held across the country on October 18 to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. Stay tuned for more updates.