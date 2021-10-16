UP Violence Live: Congress says govt's responsibility to investigate, BJP slams 'anarchists'

Voicing dissatisfaction over the probe into the Lakhimpur violence case after the "red-carpet arrest" of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that a fair investigation is not possible till the minister is removed from his post. Ashish Mishra, alleged to be in one of the cars that mowed down the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, was arrested after 12 hours of questioning last week. A court here had granted three-day custody of Ashish to police. Stay tuned for more updates.
Members of farmers' body detained in Lucknow for trying to burn effigies of PM Modi, Shah
The Socialist Party (India) on Friday claimed some members of its farmers' wing were detained by police after they gathered here to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Home Ajay Mishra in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
'Attention diverted' from Lakhimpur Kheri incident through Aryan Khan case: Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday alleged that attention was diverted from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident through the Aryan Khan drug case.
