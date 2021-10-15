UP Violence Live: Fair probe into Lakhimpur violence not possible till Ajay Mishra is sacked, says Rakesh Tikait

Voicing dissatisfaction over the probe into the Lakhimpur violence case after the "red-carpet arrest" of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that a fair investigation is not possible till the minister is removed from his post. Ashish Mishra, alleged to be in one of the cars that mowed down the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, was arrested after 12 hours of questioning last week. A court here had granted three-day custody of Ashish to police. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rakesh Tikait expresses displeasure over probe into Lakhimpur violence case
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation into the Lakhimpur violence case on Thursday and said the "red-carpet arrest" of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish has fuelled anger among protesting farmers.
BJP leader accuses Ajay Mishra of being behind Lakhimpur violence
BJP leader Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday accused Union minister Ajay Mishra of being behind the Lakhimpur violence and sought his sacking from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
