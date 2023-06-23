UPA govt was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore: Amit Shah

UPA govt was involved in scams worth Rs 12L cr: Shah

Under Modi, the noose around terrorism was tightened, he asserted

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 23 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 16:16 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government has laid a strong foundation for eradication of corruption from the country, while the previous UPA government was involved in "scams" worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

He also launched a scathing attack on the National Conference, PDP and Congress and asked who will take responsibility for the death of 42,000 people due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Modi replaced the UPA government which was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. The prime minister has laid the strong foundation for a corruption-free India,” Shah said addressing a public rally here.

“Three families ruled Jammu and Kashmir for decades together and there was no development due to Article 370. As many as 42,000 people died due to terrorism and they are saying we should have kept Article 370 safeguarded,” Shah said.

The home minister said he wanted to ask NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who is responsible for the death of 42,000 people because they were in power at that time.

“Under Modi, the noose around terrorism was tightened,” he asserted.

Amit Shah
India News
Indian Politics
Jammu and Kashmir

