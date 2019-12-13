Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul's rape remarks

The BJP on Friday launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks and sought his apology.

As soon as Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Gandhi's remarks and they be allowed to speak.

Meghwal said Gandhi's remarks in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday were condemnable and he should apologise in the House.

Meghwal said there had been precedents where members have apologised in the Lok Sabha for remarks made outside the House.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said Gandhi had insulted women by making remarks that 'Make in India' had become "rape in India".

She said all men were not rapists.

There was a commotion in the House as BJP members raised slogans seeking apology from Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(Photo by PTI)