US commission seeks sanctions against Shah over CAB

A United States federal commission has suggested that President Donald Trump’s administration should consider imposing sanctions on Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders of India, if he goes ahead and gets the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha too.

Hours after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or the CAB was passed by the Lok Sabha, the US Commission of International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said that the proposed legislation enshrined “a pathway to citizenship for immigrants” specifically excluding Muslims and setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion. It expressed apprehension that the government of India was creating “a religious test” for citizenship that would “strip citizenship from millions of Muslims”.

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee too expressed concern over the move by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi to get the CAB passed by Parliament, noting that “any religious test for citizenship” would undermine the “most basic democratic tenet”.

The strong statements by the USCIRF and US House Foreign Affairs Committee are likely to emerge as irritants in New Delhi’s ties with Washington D.C. just ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between the two governments. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to travel to Washington D.C. soon. They will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper for the 2+2 dialogue on December 19.

The Lok Sabha passed the CAB late on Monday.

The government led by Bharatiya Janata Party is now set to get the contentious legislation passed by the Rajya Sabha.

“If the CAB passes in both houses of parliament, the United States government should consider sanctions against the Home Minister and other principal leadership,” the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a press release issued in Washington D.C.

The USCIRF is an “independent, bipartisan federal government entity” established by the American Congress to monitor, analyze and report on threats to religious freedom abroad. It makes foreign policy recommendations to the US President, the US Secretary of State and US Congress intended to deter religious persecution and promote freedom of religion and belief.

The commission said that it was deeply troubled by the passage of the CAB, which had originally been introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, in the Lok Sabha, given the religion criterion in the Bill.

The CAB is “a dangerous turn in the wrong direction”, it runs “counter to India’s rich history of secular pluralism and the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law regardless of faith”, the USCIRF stated. “In conjunction with the ongoing National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam and nationwide NRC that the Home Minister seeks to propose, (the) USCIRF fears that the Indian government is creating a religious test for Indian citizenship that would strip citizenship from millions of Muslims,” the commission stated.

“Religious pluralism is central to the foundations of both India and the United States and is one of our core shared values. Any religious test for citizenship undermines this most basic democratic tenet,” US House Foreign Affairs Committee posted on Twitter after the CAB was passed by the Lok Sabha.