US Prez, First Lady skip food during Sabarmati Ashram visit

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump did not eat anything, including Gujarati delicacy 'Khaman' which was part of the high tea menu, during their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon, its trustee said.

Trump and the First Lady visited the Ashram in the afternoon for about 15 minutes in the midst of their roadshow from Ahmedabad international airport to the cricket stadium in Motera. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ashram.

"Some food items were arranged for the members of the visiting delegation, but neither the US President nor the First Lady had anything during their visit to the Ashram," said Sabarmati Ashram trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai.

Apart from 'Khaman', a famous Gujarati delicacy, items like broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas were part of the menu of the high tea for the Trumps.

"We saw the list of food items which might have been arranged for the officials who were part of the visiting delegation. But none of the dignitaries ate them," Sarabhai said.

After visiting the Ashram, the US President, the First Lady and the PM proceeded to the cricket stadium at Motera for the "Namaste Trump" event that was held around 2 pm.