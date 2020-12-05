Uttar Pradesh government patting itself for its hollow achievements, says Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "patting itself for its hollow achievements", Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that people were "yet to see the desired results of the promises made".

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's move at setting up a film city in the state, he alleged that a lot of money was spent on the investors' meet but the people "did not see the MoUs signed taking shape on the ground level".

"The film city has also become a thing of entertainment in the state," Yadav said.

"There is no comparison of BJP in making tall claims. Farmers, youth and all sections of society are unhappy and even after four years of this government people are yet to see the desired results of the promises made. Yet, the government is patting itself for its hollow achievements," the SP chief said in a statement.

Referring to the government's claims at job creation, he alleged that the state government was "cheating the people specially the youth by spending money on big advertisements and hiding its shortcomings through them".

"The people are bearing the brunt of BJP's tricks. But now they (people) are running out of patience. People are only waiting for 2022 (Assembly polls) and they will take an account of the promises made by the BJP leaders. The youth will express their anger by voting for the cycle (Samajwadi Party symbol)," he added.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the Samajwadi Party chief's allegation.