Uttar Pradesh village 'pradhan' among stranded Indians in Ukraine

An appeal to the government of India to evacuate stranded Indian medical students from war-torn Ukraine landed an Uttar Pradesh village 'pradhan' (village panchayat chief) in trouble.

The appeal, the video of which went viral on social media, was made by Vaisahali Yadav, a resident of UP's Hardoi district who studied medicine in Ukraine and was stuck there after Russia invaded the country a few days back.

It later turned out that Vaishali was also the 'pradhan' of Tera Pursauli village in the district. She had contested the panchayat polls last year and emerged victorious. Her father Mahendra Singh Yadav was a former Block 'Pramukh' (president).

As the video of the appeal went viral on social networking sites, the officials in Hardoi took cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

''We are trying to ascertain if Vaishali had informed the competent authority that she was going to Ukraine to study.....it would be a violation of the rules if she had not informed,'' said a senior district official in Hardoi.

The official also said that it would be ascertained if someone else was working as a proxy for Vaishali in her absence. ''We have sought a report from the block panchayat officer in this regard,'' he added.

A notice was also issued to the village development officer and the assistant development officer (panchayat) asking them to explain their alleged failure to inform their superiors about the matter.

Vaishali's family members said that she had reached Romania and was expected to reach India on Friday.

