Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat expelled from BJP; likely to rejoin Congress

Amid speculation that he was likely to rejoin the Congress, Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat was on Sunday sacked from the government and expelled from the BJP for "anti-party activities".

The development came barely a month before the Assembly election in the hill state, slated for February 14.

Also read: The season of 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' politics is back

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took the action against Rawat, who had switched over from the Congress to the BJP before the 2017 Assembly polls. Prior to it, the BJP had expelled him from its party's primary membership for six years for indiscipline.

Rawat, however, was said to be nursing a grouse against the BJP leadership for quite some time, and even expressing his resentment publicly. It is being said that he was seeking ticket for both him and his daughter-in-law for the coming elections, but had been told that the BJP had made it a rule that only member of a family would be fielded.

He had skipped the party meeting to select candidates in Dehradun on Saturday. As he met a senior Congress leader on Sunday and indicated that he would join the party on Monday, the BJP took action against him.

Check out latest videos from DH: