Uttarakhand minister's mask seen hanging on foot; photo goes viral

Masks are meant to be put on the face, covering the nose and mouth as a protective shield against Covid-19 but apparently for this Uttarakhand minister masks have other uses as well.

Uttarakhand Minister for Sugarcane Swami Yatishwarananda came under attack from different quarters after a photo showing his (minister) mask hanging on his foot during a meeting went viral on social media platforms.

The photo shows the saffron-clad minister holding discussions with another state minister Subodh Uniyal and some other officials. The mask of Yatishwaranada is seen hanging on his foot.

Interestingly none of the participants in the meeting were wearing masks.

Uttarakhand Congress leader Garima Dasauni slammed the minister and also posted the photo on her Facebook page. ''It shows how serious the minister and others are toward tackling the infection....they tell the people to wear the masks but do not do it themselves,'' Dasauni said.

''The photo is proof that the BJP leaders and the saffron party ministers put the Covid 19 protocol under their feet,'' said another state Congress leader while reacting to the photo.

BJP, however, sought to make light of the matter saying that the minister might have done it 'inadvertently'.

