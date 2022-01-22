Uttarakhand polls | Harak Singh Rawat's long history of jumping political ship

Not even a week following his removal from the BJP, Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat returned to the Congress almost six years after his departure.

Rawat, who was removed from the saffron party over alleged indiscipline, joined the Congress along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain on Friday, in the presence of Congress leader Harish Rawat, who had initially opposed the entry of Gusain.

The Congress put up a united face on Friday — with PCC president Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh and state party in-charge Devender Yadav in attendance — despite Harak Singh Rawat having played a key role in bringing down Harish Rawat’s government in 2016.

Harak Singh had joined eight other MLAs to bring down the Congress government in the state, after he was allegedly refused more portfolios, including PWD and Power.

However, this was not a first, as he has a history of changing parties.

Harak Singh had joined the BJP in 1984, following which he contested the assembly elections in the then undivided Uttar Pradesh. He lost out, but not for long. In 1991, he won the election from Pauri to become the youngest minister in the Kalyan Singh cabinet.

But not everything was rosy. He defected to the Bahujan Samaj Party soon after and upon being denied a ticket, jumped ship to the Congress in 1998. After Uttarakhand was separated in 2000, he won the 2002 and 2007 elections from Lansdowne for the Congress, even becoming the Leader of Opposition from 2007 to 2012.

True to form, after losing the 2012 elections in the race for the CM’s post, Harak Singh moved back to the BJP in 2016. Despite his chequered history, his long history of election wins is an attractive proposition for any party.

Current standing

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Congress might not oblige him further though, and he would have to choose between himself and his daughter-in-law for a ticket. The report added that BJP’s real provocation for doing away with him was the party’s reluctance to give a ticket to Gusain as well.

While Harak Singh may have hoped to have better bargaining power with Congress, his dismissal from the BJP may have reduced his standing.

Talking to The Indian Express last month, Harish Rawat had indicated he would be accommodating, to an extent. “I have already said we will not take those involved in dislodging the government. But later I also said that if the party thinks it right, then we can consider. However, the person has to regret that the step at that time was against Uttarakhand and democracy… Regret for toppling the government is a must,” he had said.

BJP spokesperson Suresh Joshi claimed that the decision of the Congress to induct Harak Singh proved that all the allegations the latter had once made against the party were correct.

