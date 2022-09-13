Gyanvapi verdict violates Places of Worship Act: CPI(M)

Varanasi court's decision in Gyanvapi case 'clear violation' of Places of Worship Act, says CPI(M)

The party said the 1991 law came into effect to uphold the national interest of communal harmony and to prevent motivated petitions

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 15:04 ist
Members of Namami Gange perform 'Ganga Aarti' to celebrate after the district court's verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo

The CPI(M) has claimed that the decision of the district court in Varanasi in the Gyanvapi mosque case is in "clear violation" of the aim behind the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The court on Monday said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.

It said the 1991 Act does not apply in this case -- where the devotees are seeking permission for daily worship of the idols they say are already installed there.

Read | Gyanvapi Mosque case: What happens next?

"Wrong interpretations of the law by sections of the judiciary will lead to serious consequences of the kind that the law was meant to prevent. It is no secret that the ruling party is hell-bent on a distorted interpretation of history to target minority communities.

"The claim that present-day mosques were built on sites where temples were destroyed has been a longstanding method to whip up religious sentiments and to use this for a communal agenda," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The party further said the 1991 law came into effect to uphold the national interest of communal harmony and to prevent a plethora of motivated petitions such as those in Mathura and Varanasi.

"The CPI(M) reiterates its support for the strict implementation of the 1991 law based on the spirit behind and the intention of the law," the Left party said.

Gyanvapi Mosque
Varanasi
places of worship
India News
CPI(M)

