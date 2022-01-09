Varun Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, seeks precautionary dose for politicians too

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 with "fairly strong symptoms" and demanded that the Election Commission extend precautionary doses of vaccines to candidates and political workers engaged in poll campaigns, along with officials.

Varun, the Pilibhit MP, has been in his constituency for the past three days.

"After being in Pilibhit for three days, I have tested positive for Covid with fairly strong symptoms. We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign. The Election Commission should extend precautionary doses to candidates and political workers as well," he tweeted.

His demand comes as Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Sunday said that all election officials involved in the polls to five states will be given precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccines. He also said it has been directed that all central/state government officials deployed for election duty shall be doubly vaccinated.

On the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued orders on February 8, 2021, that all election officials and employees will be treated as frontline workers.

All polling personnel, security personnel, counting staff shall be doubly vaccinated before deploying/engaging in election-related activities; all eligible officials will be given a precautionary booster dose accordingly, Chandra said.

