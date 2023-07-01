Vasundhara Raje meets Kanhaiya Lal murder witness in Udaipur

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday met Rajkumar Sharma, a witness in Kanhaiya Lal murder case who recently suffered a brain hemorrhage, of any help he needed.

Raje is on a two-day tour to Udaipur and had attended the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

"I wanted to see the condition of Rajkumar Sharma. What has the government helped him with so far? If he needs any help in the marriage of his child, we will help him," the BJP leader told reporters after meeting Sharma, his wife, and children.

Also Read | Had Rajasthan govt set up special court in Kanhaiya Lal murder case, accused would have been hanged: Amit Shah

Sharma has suffered brain haemorrhage twice and is bedridden.

He assisted Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, in his work and has been in stress since his killing.

Kanhaiya Lal was brutally hacked to death in Udaipur on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men over a controversial social media post.

The accused shot the crime on mobile and also made a video later to claim responsibility for the murder saying Lal was beheaded for insulting Islam.