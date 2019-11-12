Venkaiah Naidu convenes meeting of Rajya Sabha leaders

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 12 2019, 12:41pm ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2019, 14:36pm ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a meeting of leaders of various parties in the House on November 17.

The meeting will be held at Naidu's residence. The ensuing session also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly and celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This session also follows a highly productive 249th session of Rajya Sabha, the best in the last many years.

The winter session of Parliament begins on November 18 and is likely to end on December 13.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Venkaiah naidu
Rajya Sabha
Parliament
Comments (+)
 