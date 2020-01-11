Verdict jolt to ‘illegal activities’ of Modi govt: Cong

Congress on Friday said the Supreme Court verdict on the legality of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir was the “first jolt” of 2020 to the “illegal activities” of the Modi government.

The main Opposition party also said that the apex court verdict was a reminder to Home Minister Amit Shah that he was not a “sultan” to issue orders banning Internet and imposing restriction on movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Supreme Court has delivered the first big jolt of 2020 to illegal activities of the Modi government by stating the importance of the Internet as a fundamental right,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said.

Former home minister P Chidambaram said the SC order was a “rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed in J&K.” He demanded a change in the entire team of administrators in J&K who designed and executed the plan to impose restrictions.

Former Law minister Kapil Sibal termed as “path-breaking” the apex court’s observation that prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 cannot be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression and difference of opinion.