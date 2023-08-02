Veteran Telugu actress Jayasudha joins BJP

Veteran Telugu actress Jayasudha joins BJP

Jayasudha was elected to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh from Secunderabad here in 2009 on a Congress ticket.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 02 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 22:53 ist
Telugu actress and former MLA Jayasudha joined BJP in the presence of senior BJP leaders in New Delhi. Credit: X/@BJP4India

Veteran Telugu actress and former MLA Jayasudha joined the BJP on Wednesday.

She joined the party in the presence of national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy in Delhi.

Also Read | Ashoka University's research paper on 2019 Lok Sabha polls sparks political row

"Hearty welcome to Telugu actress and former MLA Jayasudha ji on joining BJP after being influenced by the public welfare policies of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji," Tarun Chugh, incharge of party affairs in Telangana, tweeted.

Later, she met BJP president J P Nadda.

Jayasudha was elected to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh from Secunderabad here in 2009 on a Congress ticket. However, she has not been active in politics subsequently.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Indian Politics
Andhra Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Explained | What is a supermoon?

Explained | What is a supermoon?

 