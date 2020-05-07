Vice President Venkaiah Naidu speaks to spiritual leaders

VP Venkaiah Naidu speaks to spiritual leaders

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:42 ist
The Vice President said the leaders can also encourage people to help the needy. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday reached out to prominent spiritual leaders and social workers to enquire about their well-being amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He also discussed about the important role spiritual leaders can play in guiding and motivating people in these challenging times, a tweet from the Vice President Secretariat said.

The Vice President said the leaders can also encourage people to help the needy.

