Vice President Venkaiah Naidu speaks to spiritual leaders

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday reached out to prominent spiritual leaders and social workers to enquire about their well-being amid the coronavirus lockdown.
He also discussed about the important role spiritual leaders can play in guiding and motivating people in these challenging times, a tweet from the Vice President Secretariat said.
The Vice President said the leaders can also encourage people to help the needy.
