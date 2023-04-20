BJP hails court denying Rahul's plea against conviction

Victory of people, judiciary: BJP on court rejecting Rahul's plea in criminal defamation case

Sambit Patra said, "The court's decision is a slap on the arrogance of the Gandhi family, especially Rahul Gandhi."

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 15:39 ist
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP Thursday hailed the Surat court's decision to reject Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case as a "victory" of the judiciary and the people.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The court's decision is a slap on the arrogance of the Gandhi family, especially Rahul Gandhi."

It also proves that law is equal for everyone, he said at a press conference here.

Read | After Rahul's appeal for stay on conviction junked, Congress to avail 'options under law'

A court in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi's application for a stay on conviction which, if allowed, could have paved the way for his reinstatement as the Member of Parliament.

The 52-year-old Congress leader was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019 but was disqualified a day after the lower court last month sentenced him to two years in jail in the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

