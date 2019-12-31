Vijay Singla appointed AICC secretary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2019, 19:00pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 19:00pm ist
Vijay Singla. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla as the AICC secretary attached to AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Vijay Inder Singla as secretary AICC attached to AICC treasurer with immediate effect. He shall be in-charge of AICC properties and assets," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Singla is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and is currently Punjab's minister for education and PWD. He is also the national spokesperson for the Congress. 

