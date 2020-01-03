Vijayan writes to Mamata supporting anti-CAA protests

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has written to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee expressing support for her agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The development comes days after Banerjee wrote to leaders of opposition parties and non-BJP Chief Ministers including Vijayan urging them join forces against BJP over the CAA issue.

Vijayan, a politburo member of the CPI(M), the arch-rival of Banerjee, stated in the letter that considering the apprehension among large sections of the country people from various cross-sections of the society should set aside their differences and unite to preserve the basic tenets of Indian democracy.

“The need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to preserve and protect our cherished values of democracy and secularism. People from various cross-sections of the society irrespective of any differences they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tents of our polity which form the cornerstone stone of Indian democracy,” stated Vijayan.

Pointing out that the Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution on December 31, 2021, expressing concern regarding the impact of CAA on India’s “secular credentials” and argued that state governments who are opposed to CAA can also take similar steps.

“In this regard kind attention is drawn to the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly on December 31, 2019, expressing concern regarding the impact the CAA will have on our nation’s secular credentials. The resolution requested the Central Government to repeal the CAA,2019. States which have an opinion that CAA should be repealed ca also consider similar steps so that it can be an eye-opener to the proponents of the CAA and the NRC,” stated the letter.

He also pointed out that the Kerala government has put on hold all activities related to NPR in the wake of apprehensions that it might lead to NRC.

“Kerala has decided to address the apprehensions about NRC and that preparation of NPR will lead to NRC by staying all activities related to NPR in the state,” stated Vijayan.

Earlier the West Bengal Government has also put on hold activities related to NPR.