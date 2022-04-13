Violence in Madhya Pradesh, some other states is 'state-complicit violence': Owaisi

Alleging that the violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city was a "state-complicit violence", AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused the state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government of giving "collective punishment to the Muslim community by demolishing their houses".

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP also accused the Sangh Parivar of doing "low-intensity violence" in the country.

"This (violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh) is clearly state-complicit violence. This (demolition of "illegal" constructions) is a collective punishment given to the Muslim community. This is a grave violation of the Geneva Convention. Under what law, the Madhya Pradesh government has demolished the houses of the Muslim community? If they were illegally built, you cannot arbitrarily demolish any house. You have to give notice," Owaisi told reporters here.

It clearly shows the biased attitude of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and his government towards the Muslim minority, Owaisi said adding they have "failed in protecting the properties and life of Muslim minority community". He alleged that Madhya Pradesh police assaulted elderly Muslim women.

The district administration in the central Indian state on Monday started demolition of at least 50 "illegal" structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone city, while the state government said the damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.

On the communal violence in Rajasthan's Karauli city, Owaisi said it is also equally condemnable and alleged that targetted violence has taken place there and the Congress government of Rajasthan supported the "state-complicit violence". Similarly, violence was reported during Ram Navami celebrations in Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa where respective state governments gave permission for the processions and they utterly failed in controlling/stopping this violence.

"Once again the Muslim community has been targeted in what happened during processions. The state governments failed in stopping violence. Whatever violence happened, it is state-complicit violence," he alleged.

