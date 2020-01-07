Violence in varsity premises disturbing trend: VP Naidu

Condoling the JNU attack, Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that violence and politics on the premises of some of the universities are disturbing trends. Taking part in the silver jubilee celebration of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Vice President said that he was disturbed by what has been happening at a couple of universities in recent times.

Elaborating further the Vice President said, "There is a need to ensure that politics should be kept out of the campuses of educational institutions and universities. There is nothing wrong with discussing ideologies but the implementation shall be done outside the campus. Universities are places of higher learning."

It can be recalled that while Jamia Milia in New Delhi was on the boil after violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is in the news after masked men and women attacked students and faculty members on Sunday.