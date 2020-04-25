Vishwa Hindu Parishad terms Maharashtra's Palghar incident 'premeditated anti-Hindu conspiracy'; Congress alleges BJP involvement

While the Maharashtra government has ruled out any communal angle into the Palghar killing of two Hindu monks, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has kept the pot boiling.

Alleging that Christian missionaries and leftist activities are the geneses of incidents like Palghar, the VHP unveiled programmes from Saturday to till April 28 including sending petitions to President Ram Nath Kovind and Governors in various states on Palghar incident.

Paying tributes to the Hindu monks killed in Palghar and seeking ‘sadbudhi’ (good sense) to Maharashtra government, VHP announced plans for ‘deepdan’ (offering candles) in religious meetings of its women wings Matri Shakti and Durga Vahini on Saturday.

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande, who had on Thursday termed the Palghar incident as “premeditated anti-Hindu conspiracy”, scaled up the attack on Christian missionaries and leftist organisations in Palghar further after the “murderous attack” on saint Dandi Swami Pushpendra Ji Maharaj in Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

“It is extremely worrying that the main perpetrators of the Palghar murders are still not captured and in the same way, the Punjab attackers have also not been arrested by the Punjab government,” the VHP said in a statement.

Parande said murderous attacks being mounted ever more on Hindu saints is a matter of great concern for the Hindu society.

Congress member Gaurav Pandhi, however, tweeted “among 101 accused who are arrested in Palghar lynching case, many of them are local BJP leaders. No wonder BJP leaders are hiding and lapdogs aren't daring to question the BJP on its involvement in the lynching. INDIA DEMANDS BJP TO COME OUT AND EXPLAIN!”